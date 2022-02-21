Italian ambassador to Australia dead after falling off balcony

Italy's ambassador to Australia has died after falling off a balcony in her home in the central Italian city of Foligno, media reported on Sunday.



Francesca Tardioli, 56, was in her home alone on Saturday evening when she fell, ANSA news agency reported. A relative living in the same building raised the alarm. Police were investigating the circumstances of her death.



According to Italian media, Tardioli had been in her home town of Foligno, near Perugia, for a few days and was due to return to Canberra imminently.



"With infinite sadness, the Farnesina mourns the death of Francesca Tardioli, Italy's ambassador to Canberra, and grieves with her loved ones," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.



"We will remember her fondly for her admirable professional and human qualities as a great diplomat and servant of the state."



The Italian Embassy in Canberra called Tardioli "a delightful person, professional model and promoter of human rights" in a Sunday tweet.



Tardioli had been Italy's ambassador to Canberra since September 2019. She had two sons.