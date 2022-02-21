HUNGARYS PARLIAMENT TO ELECT NEW PRESIDENT ON MARCH 10

The Hungarian parliament is to elect a new president on March 10, the president of parliament, László Kövér, announced in Budapest on Monday.



For the first time in the country's modern history, a woman is set to take over as head of state, as the election of Katalin Novák is seen as a foregone conclusion after her nomination by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on behalf of his Fidesz party.



Novák, previously minister for family affairs, could be elected in the first round, as Fidesz holds the necessary two-thirds majority.



Novák is seen as a loyal Orbán supporter, backing his ultra-conservative policies on family and gender roles during her time as minister. Critics charge that these policies promote hostile attitudes to homosexuals and trans people.



János Áder, the current president of Hungary and also a member of Fidesz, is nearing the end of his second term in office and is ineligible to stand again.



Hungarian presidents, who have largely ceremonial duties, are elected for terms of five years.



The election comes less than four weeks before parliamentary elections on April 3, in which opposition parties from across the political spectrum have joined forces in an attempt to remove Orbán from office after 12 years in power.



