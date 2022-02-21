German president begins three-day visit to Senegal

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for greater co-operation between Europe and Africa on the first day of his three-day visit to Senegal.



"For all the differences that exist: We must find the way to a closer, fruitful partnership," he said in Dakar on Monday after talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall.



Calling Senegal a well-established democracy and an anchor of stability in the region, Steinmeier said the country played a "really key role," adding that he intended to "give new impetus to the long-standing close partnership between Germany and Senegal."



Steinmeier was greeted with military honours by Sall at the start of his visit, which has added significance as Senegal currently chairs the African Union (AU), a grouping of all 55 states on the continent.



In Dakar, Steinmeier mentioned the heightened security situation in the Sahel region in the wake of the military coup in neighbouring Mali last year.



He assured his host that the debate in Germany on whether or not to participate further in international military missions in Mali was being conducted "with very responsible seriousness."



For his part, Sall made it clear that he would like to see a continued Bundeswehr presence in Mali.



Steinmeier also welcomed plans to produce coronavirus vaccines in Senegal with the help of the German company BioNTech. This would make it realistic for the first time "that vaccines are produced in Africa for Africa."



Only about 12% of Africans have been vaccinated to date, compared to more than 70% in the EU. The temporary suspension of vaccine patents, demanded by the AU and opposed by the EU, is a contentious issue between the two blocs.



