 Contact Us
News World France sees 'diplomatic hope' to resolve Ukraine crisis

France sees 'diplomatic hope' to resolve Ukraine crisis

AFP WORLD
Published February 21,2022
Subscribe
FRANCE SEES DIPLOMATIC HOPE TO RESOLVE UKRAINE CRISIS

France said Monday it sees a chance to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow's troop build-up after Paris proposed a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"There is a diplomatic hope that was revived by the president" with the summit proposal, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV, referring to Macron.

"If there is still a chance to avoid war, to avoid a confrontation and build a political and diplomatic solution, then we need to take it."