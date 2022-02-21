EU VOWS SANCTIONS FOR RUSSIAS RECOGNITION OF LUHANSK, DONETSK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a joint statement that they "condemn in the strongest possible terms" Russia's recognition of the Ukrainian breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.



"This step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements. The union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," the statement read.



"The union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Michel and von der Leyen said.



