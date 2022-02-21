EU agrees to help Cyprus manage record migrant influx

Cyprus struck a deal Monday with the European Union to help it handle a large migrant influx to the divided Mediterranean island, which Nicosia says is the highest per capita in the EU.

The agreement will make it easier for Cyprus to send back failed asylum seekers and help upgrade its overcrowded reception facilities.

The Republic of Cyprus accuses Turkey, of encouraging much of the influx of Syrian refugees and arrivals from sub-Saharan Africa across the UN-patrolled Green Line that divides the island.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who attended virtually.

"Today is a milestone for the Republic of Cyprus and efforts made by the government to manage a problem that has plagued our country," Nouris said at the ceremony.

Johansson tweeted that the deal would help Cyprus implement "timely asylum procedures" to reduce the backlog, "establish effective integration and improve the efficiency of returns".

Nicosia says 4.6 percent of the country's population are asylum seekers or beneficiaries of protection, the highest ratio in any EU country.

The memorandum provides for action in countries of origin, the strengthening of Cyprus reception and management structures and the repatriation of migrants.

Visiting European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said: "We are turning the page together... in the management of a problem that has become very large, creating a disproportionate burden of management in Cyprus."