DONETSK, LUHANSK PEOPLES REPUBLICS CALL ON PUTIN TO RECOGNIZE THEM

In a call for help to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine have demanded recognition as independent states.



In Donetsk, separatist leader Denis Pushilin also called on Putin to conclude a treaty of friendship and military assistance with the "people's republic."



This would allow Russia to station thousands of soldiers there, as in the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia that broke away from Georgia. After a war in Georgia, Russia recognized the regions as independent states in 2008.



In Luhansk, the leader there, Leonid Pasechnik, addressed Putin via Russian state television: "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, in order not to allow mass deaths of the people of the republic ... I ask you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Luhansk People's Republic."

