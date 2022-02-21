Brazil registers 406 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Brazil registered 406 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 40,625 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 644,286 coronavirus deaths and 28,208,212 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has experienced a severe spike in COVID-19 cases https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/brazil in recent weeks due the Omicron variant, though the lethality of the current wave is much lower than previous waves due to relatively high vaccination rates.