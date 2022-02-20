WEST CANT KEEP OFFERING OLIVE BRANCH AS RUSSIA MASSES TROOPS, EU TO CALL SUMMIT IF NECESSARY: EU CHIEF

Western allies can't keep offering an olive branch while Russia continues to dial up tensions along the Ukrainian border, European Council President Charles Michel said Sunday.

"The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?" Michel asked at the Munich Security Conference. "We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops," he added.

SPECIAL SUMMIT

Michel also talked about the plans to immediately convene a special summit of European leaders in the event of a Russian attack against Ukraine, as is widely feared in the West.



This would ensure a united decision on sanctions, Michel told the Munich Security Conference on Sunday. He said different scenarios had been prepared for this purpose over the past few weeks.



On the threat posed by the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders, Michel said: "They hoped to sow discord, weaken our alliance and divide us, but they have achieved exactly the opposite."



He said cohesion has been cemented both within the EU and across the Atlantic.



Russia continues to deny plans to attack its neighbour.

