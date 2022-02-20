Turkish president welcomed with official ceremony in DRC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday was welcomed with an official ceremony in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, where he arrived as the first stop of his four-day Africa tour.

Erdoğan was initially welcomed in the Kinshasa International Airport in the capital by senior Congolese officials, including Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen'Apala and Turkey's Ambassador in Kinshasa Murat Ulku.

After departing from the airport, Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi at the presidential palace.

Erdoğan is accompanied by senior Turkish officials, including the Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and head of Defense Industries Presidency İsmail Demir.

After the Democratic Republic of Congo, Erdoğan is scheduled to visit the West African countries of Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

The four-day Africa tour is expected to focus on all aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for improving cooperation between Turkey and these countries in all fields.

During his visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company. He will also inaugurate Turkey's new embassy building.

Erdoğan's visit to Guinea-Bissau will mark the first presidential visit from Turkey to the West African country.