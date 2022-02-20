Baltics call for sanctions against Russia, NATO reinforcements

Latvia and Lithuania are calling on Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia and strengthen NATO's eastern flank, in light of the heightened tensions around Ukraine.



The decision to keep Russian troops in Belarus for joint military exercises that had been scheduled to end on Sunday is a "game-changer for security of NATO countries bordering Belarus," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted on Sunday.



"NATO reinforcements and EU sanctions are in order," he added.



"It is clear that [the] trans-Atlantic community needs to begin implementing sanctions against Russia and NATO should deploy more forces in the region," added his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter.



