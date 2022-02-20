3 soldiers killed in Houthi missile attack in Yemen’s Shabwa

Three soldiers were killed in a ballistic missile attack by Houthi rebels in central Yemen, according to a local military source on Sunday.

The attack targeted a camp housing soldiers in Ataq city in the Shabwa province Saturday evening, the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

Thirteen other soldiers were injured in the attack.

A medical source said eight injured soldiers were rushed to Ataq Central Hospital for treatment.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the report.

In December, Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile on Ataq airport in the province, but no injuries were reported.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% or around 30 million people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.