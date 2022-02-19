U.S. TOP DIPLOMAT ANTONY BLINKEN PUZZLES OVER PUTINS MOTIVES IN CONFLICT

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his puzzlement over Vladimir Putin's motives as the Russian president appeared poised to invade Ukraine.
Western leaders are deeply concerned that Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, prompting intense diplomatic efforts to avert war.
Putin had accelerated everything that he supposedly wanted to prevent, Blinken told Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. Now, for example, most Ukrainians are against Russia and favour their country becoming a member of NATO, he added.
Also, NATO is now stronger, solely as a result of Russia's "aggressive measures," he said.
"Actually, he wants to prevent all this - but now he is bringing it about."
Blinken urgently warned Moscow against invading Ukraine and again announced "many severe sanctions" would be imposed on Russia in the case of any incursion.
He also repeated his offer of negotiations and said that if Russia had not already invaded Ukraine, he would meet Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe on Wednesday.
He said he assumed, however, that Putin had already decided on war.
Russia has repeatedly denied plans to invade Ukraine. But the troop build-up came as Moscow demanded binding security guarantees from NATO, prompting some to see the massing of soldiers as a way to put pressure on the alliance.