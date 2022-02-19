UKRAINE WONT RESPOND TO PROVOCATIONS, ZELENSKIY SAYS

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region and would strive to establish peace through diplomacy.

Zelenskiy flew to Germany to attend a security conference as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Russia denies plans to attack.

"We do not respond to provocations and strive to establish peace exclusively through diplomacy," Zelenskiy wrote on his Instagram.

The post comes after Ukraine accused Russia of wanting to escalate tensions by not attending planned trilateral peace talks on eastern Ukraine on Saturday, adding that it was concerned by the worsening security situation in the conflict zone.

"We believe that the non-participation of the Russian Federation indicates its conscious intention to continue escalating the situation," a statement by the Ukrainian delegation to the talks said.