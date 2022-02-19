Ukraine, Russia trade blame as world leaders make pitches for peace

Government and separatist forces flung accusations at one another of fomenting war in eastern Ukraine on Saturday as Western leaders lined up at a security conference in Munich to pledge resistance to alleged Russian plans to march into Ukraine.



Insurgents in Ukraine's Donetsk region said several dozen shells had been fired at their territory, while the Ukrainian army listed some 19 ceasefire violations. Neither side's claim could be independently verified.



The head of the separatists in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, called for a "general mobilization" of reservists after signing a decree to this effect, he wrote on a Telegram news channel.



"I appeal to all the men of the republic who are able to hold a weapon in their hands to stand up for their families, their children, their wives, their mothers," he wrote on Saturday morning.



A similar appeal was made in the neighbouring Luhansk region, also controlled by separatists. Men aged 18 to 55 were reportedly no longer able to leave the area.



One Ukrainian government soldier was killed in the fresh skirmishes, the Ukrainian military posted on Facebook, while the Donbass insurgents announced that one civilian has been injured.



The region has been the site of stand-off that started in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists carved out a region of control in eastern Ukraine - as well as annexing the Crimean Peninsula - in retaliation after a Ukrainian protest movement drove out a Russian-backed government and the country sought closer ties to the West.



But the situation has worsened in recent months amid allegations that Russian troops are prepared to march on Ukraine. Russia denies the charges, despite massing troops at Ukraine's border. It has in recent days argued that the troops have been pulled back, but NATO says it has seen no proof of that.



The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has noted a significant increase in violations of a ceasefire between Ukrainian and separatist forces in recent weeks. Moscow and Kiev have been blaming each other for spiralling tensions.



Evacuations of towns and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions continued. According to the Donetsk separatists early on Saturday, more than 6,000 people have already been brought to safety, including 2,400 children.



The Ukrainian military has stressed that no offensive is planned.



Western powers have warned that Moscow could be planning an invasion, and in recent days have said Russia could be planning a false-flag operation to establish a pretext for a military incursion.



Despite the situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where many leaders took to the stage to warn Russia against any attack and to plead for continued diplomacy.



The US has repeatedly warned that the danger levels are rising. US Vice President Kamala Harris was one of those in Munich and used her speech there to warn Russia it should be prepared for a unified Western backlash should it go through with a feared attack.



"Today the US and our allies and our partners are closer together. Today, we are clear in our purpose. And today we are even more confident in our vision," she said.



But there was no Russian partner to hear her message, since Russia opted to sit out the conference this year.



Zelensky told the conference that the world had failed Ukraine by having a security architecture that he described as "beyond repair."



"The security architecture of Europe is almost destroyed. It's too late to talk about fixing it," he said during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.



He slammed other countries for not providing his country with the military assistance it needs in light of the Russian threat.



Zelensky was forthright in voicing his frustrations over the lack of action from the international community since the crisis began.



"You're saying the war is about to start, then what are you waiting for? We won't need your sanctions when the bombing begins ... Lots of different things can be done. We can provide you with a list," he said.



Lacking a representative from Moscow, attendees took the opportunity to note that Russian threats were only strengthening the commitment of NATO allies to support one another.



"If [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin believes that, by these actions, he can drive NATO back, he will find that the opposite is the case," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Others, like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, argued that talks must continue, calling for "as much diplomacy as necessary."



Germany has faced criticism during the crisis for refusing to help arm Ukraine, citing its laws against arming non-allies, but others defended Germany in Munich, for its moral authority and efforts to assist Kiev economically.



In that spirit, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to another phone call set for Sunday to discuss the situation. The foreign ministers of the two countries also spoke on Saturday.



But there are worries that it will come to naught. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of violating the UN Charter with its acts and spoke of the ways the bloc is preparing for the worst, which could include Russia refusing to export fuel to the rest of Europe in the future.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued an urgent warning to Russia against attacking Ukraine after holding a meeting with her G7 counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.



"As unimaginable as it may sound, we are facing the tangible danger of a military confrontation at the heart of Europe," Baerbock said.



As events in Munich unfolded, in Russia, Putin oversaw a nuclear weapons manoeuvre on Saturday, which he directed from the Kremlin with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko looking on.



NATO announced on Saturday that it had withdrawn its staff from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, where until recently it maintained its largest mission to any non-alliance country. Germany also issued an updated travel advisory on Saturday, asking all German citizens to leave Ukraine "urgently."



US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday during a visit to Lithuania that Russia had now reached full military readiness for an invasion of Ukraine.



"For months now, Russia has been building up its military forces in and around Ukraine, including in Belarus. They are uncoiling and they are now poised to strike," the Pentagon chief said in Vilnius.



Shortly beforehand, the leaders of Lithuania issued a joint plea to Austin to upgrade the US military presence in their country as a means to deter Russian forces in the event of war.



