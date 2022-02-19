Ukraine rebel leader announces 'general mobilization' as ceasefire violated

The leader of the east Ukraine breakaway region, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, on Saturday said he had introduced general mobilization, with fears mounting of war in the ex-Soviet country.

"I urge my fellow citizens who are in the reserves to come to military conscription offices. Today I signed a decree on general mobilisation," Denis Pushilin said in a video statement, after monitors warned of large uptick in fighting in east Ukraine.

12 CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS

The announcement came as the Ukrainian military announced that it had recorded 12 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine on Saturday morning after 66 cases over the previous 24 hours.

Separatists opened fire on more than 20 settlements, using heavy artillery, which have been prohibited by Minsk agreements, the military said on its Facebook page.

Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply this week, in what the Ukrainian government called a provocation. It strongly denied suggestions by Russia that Kyiv could launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine.