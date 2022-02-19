Storm surge flooding on German coast, causes damage across Poland and Czech Republic

Storm surge levels were breached at several measuring points along Germany's North Sea coastline, particularly at river mouths as Storm Zeynep swept across the country.



All the barrages in place were closed at times, particular close to river mouths, Carsten Lippe, spokesman for the Lower Saxony water and nature conservation authority told dpa.





At Cuxhaven at the mouth of the River Elbe, a level of 2.82 metres above average high tide was recorded, well above the official storm surge level of 2.28 metres. A level of 2.41 metres was recorded at Emden, precisely the storm surge level.



According to Lippe, severe storm surges occur every two years, while more moderate events can occur 10 times in the season, which runs from September to April.

162KM PER HOUR

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) also reported that winds from the cyclone sweeping across northern Europe have reached 162 kilometres per hour (km/h) on the German North Sea coastline,



The highest speed was recorded at the Alte Weser lighthouse in the early hours of Saturday, as Storm Zeynep swept through. A speed of 143km/h was recorded at Büsum on the coast.



At the Nordholz airfield near Cuxhaven and at Kiel lighthouse, 140km/h was recorded. A speed of 146km/h was recorded on Brocken, the highest peak at 1,141 metres in the Harz mountains in the centre of the country.

POLAND AND CZECH REPUBLIC

Poland and Czech Republic were among the countries affected by the storm too.

The Polish fire brigade was called out to around 2,000 incidents overnight due to Zeynep, a storm that tore across Europe early on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.



Numerous trees blocked roads and roofs were blown off. A large sheet of metal was torn from the National Museum in Szczecin. Due to damaged power lines, tens of thousands of households were without electricity, especially in the Western Pomerania region.



Additionally, a tree fell on a car on a country road near Olsztyn in north-eastern Poland. The driver was taken to hospital.



Polish railway company PKP recommended postponing journeys.



Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, around 26,000 households were affected by power cuts.



The fire brigade was called out constantly during the storm, which followed shortly after a previous storm, Ylenia.



In Cercany near Prague, a regional train hit a tree. No one was injured in the accident. There were also restrictions on other railway lines.



The cable car to Snezka peak in the Krkonose mountains temporarily stopped operating.



In Prague, the city administration called on people not to walk in parks and forests.

