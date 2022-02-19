Scholz says Russian attack on Ukraine would be "serious mistake"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that a Russian attack on Ukraine would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs".

There was no justification for some 100,000 soldiers massing on Ukraine's borders, he told the Munich Security Conference in a livestreamed speech.

"Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is a paradox because here is no decision on this on the agenda," he said.

The West was nonetheless ready to negotiate over Russia's security demands "without being naive".

"We will differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate security interests," he added.

He added that there were "important indications" there was still a chance to avert a Russian attack on Ukraine via diplomacy given the Kremlin's apparent interest in negotiations on its security demands.

"Despite all differences... we have an important indication that there is support for negotiations about arms control, about questions of transparency," he said in a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

The West is ready to respond immediately with sanctions on Russia in the case of an aggression but it still hopes to avoid that through dialogue, he said.

GENOCIDE CLAIMS 'RIDICULOUS'

Scholz made remarks on Russian claims of a "genocide" being committed by Kyiv in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, labeling them as "ridiculous".

"Then he (President Vladimir Putin) is coming to argue that in Donbas there is something like genocide, which is really ridiculous, to be very clear on that," Scholz said, speaking in English at the annual Munich Security Conference. The United States believes Moscow has made the unsupported claims to create a pretext for invading Ukraine.

IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

Scholz commented on Iran talks too, saying that the chances of reviving the Iran nuclear accord are dwindling and the "moment of truth" has arrived for Tehran's leadership.

"We now have the chance to reach an agreement that will allow sanctions to be lifted. But if we do not succeed very quickly, the negotiations risk failing," Scholz told the Munich Security Conference. "The Iranian leadership has a choice. Now is the moment of truth."

CHINA

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to strengthen cooperation with China on issues of "mutual interest," he said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.



He mentioned the fight against climate change and poverty as well as arms control. The German government wants to take a clear stand "where the preservation of the multilateral order is threatened or human rights are trampled on."



The world of the 21st century will have different centres of power, said the chancellor. In Asia, he said, it is a matter of a resurgence to superpower status.



"There is nothing wrong with that, on the contrary," Scholz said. "It becomes problematic where the rise in importance is translated into demands for allegiance or zones of influence. When universal rules that one supported yesterday are swept aside today," he said.



"No country should be the backyard of another."