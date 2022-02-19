RUSSIAS THINKING MAY COST IT A PROSPEROUS FUTURE EUS VON DER LEYEN

Moscow's threats towards Ukraine could reshape the entire international system, the chief of the European Union's executive said on Saturday, warning Moscow that its thinking from "a dark past" could cost Russia a prosperous future.

"The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order," Ursula von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

She also commented on Gazprom deliveries, saying that over the past six months Gazprom has delivered gas to Europe at the lowest levels it could according to its contracts.

"What we've seen over the last six months is that Gazprom has delivered always at the lowest level," she told the Munich Security Conference.

"They have to deliver by contract. They have contracts that say pay or deliver. So often they've chosen the payment instead of delivering gas, and the storage of Gazprom in our storage is at a 10-year low this year."

"Today I can say that even in the case of full disruption of gas supply by Russia we are on the safe side for this winter," she added.