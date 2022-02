Russia 'will get more NATO' in seeking less NATO on borders: Stoltenberg

Russia will only get a bolstered NATO on its borders if its aim in a possible invasion of Ukraine was to push the alliance away from its frontier, the defence bloc's chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Saturday.

"If the Kremlin's aim is to have less NATO on its borders, it will only get more NATO," vowed Stoltenberg, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

The alliance "will take all necessary measures to protect and defend all our allies," he vowed.