US says Russia is "poised to strike" Ukraine, warns on consequences

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that Russia's military was "poised to strike" Ukraine, even as he voiced hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin would step back from the brink of war.

Austin vowed Washington would stand with its Baltic allies during a visit to Lithuania on Saturday, as the region anxiously weighed the risks of a possible invasion. Russia denies planning any attacks.

"I want everyone in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia to know -- and I want President (Vladimir) Putin in the Kremlin to know -- that the United States stands with our allies," Austin told a news conference in Vilnius, after talks with Lithuanian leaders.

'WESTERN BACKLASH'

US Vice President Kamala Harris also commented on the issue, saying that Russia has to be prepared for a unified Western backlash should it go through with a feared attack on Ukraine.

"Today the US and our allies and our partners are closer together. Today, we are clear in our purpose. And today we are even more confident in our vision," she said.



"Our strengths must not be underestimated. Because, after all, it lies in our unity. As we have always shown, it takes a lot more strength to build something up than it takes to tear something down."



She argued that Russia is following a tried-and-true playbook of building up a threat and then denying anything is happening with its actions in Ukraine. "Their actions do not match their words."



But, she added: "National borders should not be changed by force."

The US is very much open to negotiations with Russia in light of the brewing Ukraine crisis, she said, but also warned of "consequences" should a feared invasion take place.



"We are still open to a diplomatic resolution," said the vice president, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. "But if it does not [work], then there are consequences.



"And they will be severe and swift."