Putin, Macron to speak by phone as Zelensky to fly to Munich conference

The Kremlin confirmed on Saturday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will speak by phone on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, amid soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Ukraine's leader Volodymir Zelensky, on the other hand, is still expected to attend Munich Security Conference on Sunday despite tensions.

Zelenskiy's trip had been under scrutiny due to concern in Western countries that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine and could do so while the president is out of the country. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.