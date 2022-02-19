News World NATO pulls all staff out of Kiev as tensions with Russia spike

NATO pulls all staff out of Kiev as tensions with Russia spike

"The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels," a spokesperson said in Brussels on Saturday, adding that the alliance's other offices in Ukraine remained functional.

DPA WORLD Published February 19,2022 Subscribe

As the Ukraine crisis continues to escalate, NATO announced on Saturday that it has withdrawn its staff from the capital Kiev.



"The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels," a spokesperson said in Brussels on Saturday, adding that the alliance's other offices in Ukraine remained functional.



NATO did not provide any further details on the number of staff relocated. Its diplomatic mission in Kiev, which until recently was the largest in a non-member country, is known to have had several dozen staff.



NATO also operates an information and documentation centre in the Ukrainian capital. The US has already transferred its diplomatic personnel to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.





