Lufthansa to suspend flights to Ukraine as fears of conflict grow

German airline Lufthansa announced on Saturday that it was suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa from February 21 until February 28, 2022, as fears of a Russian invasion grow.



The company, which owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines as well as Germany's flagship carrier, said that it was constantly monitoring the situation and would decide whether to restart flights at a later date.



Lufthansa's decision follows that of several European airlines that have cancelled flights to and from Ukraine, according to media reports.



A massive build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders is fuelling concerns that an invasion may be imminent, and many governments have called on their citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.



