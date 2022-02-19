G7 foreign ministers condemn ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the G7 have described the increasing number of ceasefire violations seen in eastern Ukraine as "highly worrying" in a statement issued on Saturday evening.



The G7 ministers condemned the use of heavy weapons and the indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in the Donbass region, saying that it represented a clear violation of the Minsk Protocol, a 2015 agreement designed to lead to a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



They urged Russia to use its influence on the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and fulfil its obligations to implement the Minsk peace plan. The ministers said they were particularly concerned by the actions of the self-declared "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine, and feared that "staged incidents could be misused as a pretext for a possible military escalation."



At the same time, the G7 representatives praised statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference earlier on Saturday in which he underlined his willingness to play a constructive role in the peace process.



