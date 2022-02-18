News World UN chief Guterres warns of 'catastrophic' consequences of conflict in Ukraine

"With a concentration of Russian forces around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe. I still think it will not happen. But if it did, it would be catastrophic," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published February 18,2022