Turkish president, NATO chief discuss ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday discussed over the phone NATO-Turkey relations and regional issues with Jens Stoltenberg, the military alliance's secretary-general.

Stoltenberg congratulated Erdoğan on the 70th anniversary of Turkey's accession to NATO, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader thanked the NATO chief for always emphasizing Turkey's indispensable position within the alliance on various platforms.

Erdoğan said Turkey has followed a principled, responsible and guiding stance within the alliance since day one, and will continue to do so.

He said that the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine once again demonstrates Turkey's value within NATO, as it has supported dialogue from the beginning.

Erdoğan also shared Turkey's will to host a leaders-level summit or technical meetings with both associated parties.

The Turkish president said Turkey expects necessary support and solidarity from its NATO allies on issues such as the fight against terrorism.



