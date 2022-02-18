Russia preparing for new convoy of tanks and armoured vehicles to return to base

Russia is preparing for a convoy of tanks and armoured vehicles to return to base in its western military district after they took part in exercises, Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Friday.

Russian military movements are being watched closely after Moscow said it had started pulling back some troops from areas near Ukraine. Kyiv and the West have disputed the assertion, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.

Separately, it said 10 Su-24 warplanes were redeploying from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to airfields in other regions.

The Russian drawdowns announced Friday are the latest in a series this week that initially spurred hope for a reduction in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The West has accused Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops both on Crimea and near Ukraine's borders and warned of an imminent Russian attack.

In response to the first announcements of the pullbacks however, Washington said there was no meaningful reduction in troop numbers and said Russia was actually increasing forces around the border.

Tensions have been exacerbated by Russian war games in Belarus, and the strongman leader of that country, Alexander Lukashenko was due in Moscow later Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.



