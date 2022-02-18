Iranian, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss Moscow, Kyiv tension

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, both leaders discussed tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, besides issues related to bilateral and international relations.

Abdollahian expressed his country's determination to expand and develop bilateral relations with Ukraine in various fields.

Pointing to tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Abdollahian expressed his satisfaction with the decrease in tension and stated that he hoped that the current problem would be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels without the intervention of third parties.

Abdullahiyan said that Iran is ready to make any necessary contribution to the peaceful resolution of the problem between the two countries.

Kuleba stated that Kyiv and Tehran have always had good relations and that until today, third parties have not been able to influence these good relations.

Kuleba noted that the economic relations between the two countries have developed in recent years and that he hopes the bilateral trade volume will increase further.







