At least 11 missing after fire on car ferry near Corfu

At least 11 people are missing after fire broke out on a car ferry near the Greek island of Corfu on Friday morning.



According to Greek media reports, about 240 passengers and 50 crew members were on board.



A total of 278 people had already been evacuated by the Greek and Italian coastguards and were to be brought to Corfu, the Greek news agency ANA reported.



Three helicopters were also deployed. One passenger had been transported directly to Corfu with breathing problems. Other ships from the region were also involved in the rescue.



A stowaway was among the people who were rescued and it remains unclear if there were any others. The route from western Greece to Italy has been used for years by migrants hiding in and under trucks to reach central and northern Europe.



The affected ferry, thought to be the Euroferry Olympia from the Italian Grimaldi Lines, was on its way from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to Brindisi in Italy.



The vessel is said to be stable and has not lost any fuel so far, Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing the Grimaldi Group ferry company.



The weather in the region was fine on Friday morning, with hardly any wind, so rescue work was not hampered, the reports said.



The fire is thought to have broken out in the garage in the ferry's hull. Pictures and videos showed high flames and a huge cloud of smoke over the ship.



