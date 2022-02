Ukraine has 'no need' for allied forces on its territory: president

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday Ukraine had "no need" for foreign allied forces to face down a feared Russian invasion, warning that their presence might only exacerbate tensions.

"We have no need for soldiers with foreign flags on our territory. We are not asking for that. Otherwise, the entire world would be destabilised," the Ukrainian president told the RBK Ukraine website.