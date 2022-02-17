Three-quarters of German population double-vaccinated

Three quarters of the German population are now double-vaccinated against Covid-19, according to official figures, as the government strives to reach those who have so far refused a jab.



The national disease control body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Thursday said that 62.4 million people have "basic protection" against Covid-19, meaning they have the equivalent of a double vaccination.



"This vaccination rate is still too low to lift substantial [coronavirus] restrictions. Please get vaccinated/boostered if you have the chance to do so," the Robert Koch Institute tweeted.



Of the 175,000 jabs administered on Wednesday, 40,000 were second jabs, while another 122,000 people received boosters.



Some 46.5 million people in Germany have received at least one booster jab.



The number of people not yet vaccinated stands at 19.8 million, or 23.8% of the population. This includes 4 million children under four years of age who are ineligible for vaccination.



The RKI estimates that the true vaccination rate may be up to five percentage points higher as not all vaccinations are officially recorded.



Germany is in the midst of a fierce debate over compulsory vaccination, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz arguing that a national mandate will be necessary to reduce further waves of infection.



