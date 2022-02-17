Putin to Draghi: Russia ready to increase gas supplies if needed

Vladimir Putin has told Italian Prime Minister Draghi that Russia is ready to increase its gas supplies to the country if needed, the Russian ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Thursday.

Italy sources around 40% of its gas from Russia. State-controlled energy group Eni has strategic long-term gas contracts with Russia and agreements with oil group Rosneft which are on hold.

Concern has mounted over the possible disruption of supplies from Russia, Europe's biggest gas provider, following the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.







