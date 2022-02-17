Putin promised not to question Kazakh borders: leader

Kazakhstan's leader said on Thursday that Russia's Vladimir Putin had assured him Moscow would not question the Central Asian country's territorial integrity, despite Russian lawmakers raising the issue in recent years.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the comments as the West says Russia could attack Ukraine and after Moscow-led troops intervened in Kazakhstan's bloody political crisis last month.

Speaking in an interview with the state-funded broadcaster Qazaqstan, Tokayev said Putin had personally assured him "that the territorial issue would never be raised".

"Therefore, there is no cause for concern... our boundaries are fully defined and fixed."

Kazakhstan and Russia share one of the world's longest land borders at nearly 7,000 kilometres (4,350 miles) long.

In recent years Russian lawmakers, including at least two from Putin's United Russia party, have questioned how Kazakhstan acquired its vast territory.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Kazakhstan given the large ethnic Russian population in the north of the oil-rich republic and Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

But Tokayev on Thursday described Russia as "a God-given neighbour" and the lawmakers' statements as "unreasonable and inappropriate".

"Of course, the official authorities, the Kremlin, do not support such a position," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan last month endured bloody violence that escalated from peaceful protests and left over 200 dead, moving Tokayev to call in troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

The detachment of over 2,000 soldiers left in mid-January, by which point the situation had calmed.

Tokayev, 68, has described the violence as a terror plot and a coup attempt but authorities have so far offered little evidence to support the theory.

In the aftermath of the crisis Tokayev has consolidated his power at the expense of long-ruling predecessor and mentor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81.

Moscow this week announced that it was moving back some troops from Ukraine's border but Western leaders have said there is no evidence of a drawdown.