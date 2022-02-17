OSCE concerned by reports of shelling of kindergarten in Ukraine

Reports that a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine was directly hit by separatist shelling have prompted concern by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).



"The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements. We call for the immediate prevention of further escalation," said Zbigniew Rau, Poland's foreign minister and the OSCE's chairperson.



The OSCE reiterated their "strong support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing ongoing tensions and restoring peace, security and stability in eastern Ukraine."



Its Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine will continue to play its "vital role by monitoring and reporting on the security situation on the ground."



