 Contact Us
News World Blinken to UN: Russia is laying groundwork for Ukraine invasion

Blinken to UN: Russia is laying groundwork for Ukraine invasion

"This could be a violent event that Russia will bring on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government.

DPA WORLD
Published February 17,2022
Subscribe
BLINKEN TO UN: RUSSIA IS LAYING GROUNDWORK FOR UKRAINE INVASION

Russia is establishing a pretext to invade Ukraine, according to comments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the UN Security Council.

"This could be a violent event that Russia will bring on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government.

"Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing or a genocide making a mockery of a concept that we in this chamber did not take lightly," he added.

"We believe these targets include Russia's capital (or) Ukraine's capital Kiev, a city of 2.8 million people," he said.