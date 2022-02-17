Blinken to UN: Russia is laying groundwork for Ukraine invasion

Russia is establishing a pretext to invade Ukraine, according to comments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the UN Security Council.



"This could be a violent event that Russia will bring on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government.



"Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing or a genocide making a mockery of a concept that we in this chamber did not take lightly," he added.



"We believe these targets include Russia's capital (or) Ukraine's capital Kiev, a city of 2.8 million people," he said.

