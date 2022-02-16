Turkish, Romanian defense chiefs meet in Brussels discuss regional issues

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday met with his Romanian counterpart Vasile Dincu to discuss regional challenges as well as defense-related issues.

The meeting took place in Brussels following a session, titled NATO Nuclear Planning Group, which was held as part of a NATO defense ministers meeting.

The two exchanged views on regional security, defense and cooperation in the defense industry.

Akar, for his part, said Romania is an important ally for Turkey and that they have a variety of cooperation opportunities for military training and other fields.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the Montreux Convention and maintaining the Black Sea as a sea of peace.

The Montreux Convention was signed in 1936, giving Turkey control over its straits and authority to regulate the transit of naval warships.