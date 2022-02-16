Russian jets intercept 3 US reconnaissance aircraft over Mediterranean Sea

The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday that three US Navy P-8A aircraft experienced "unprofessional intercepts" by Russian fighter jets over the Mediterranean Sea last weekend.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Mike Kafka told Anadolu Agency that US flight crews were flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea at the time of the intercepts.

"We have made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels," said the spokesman.

He said no one was hurt but warned that such interactions "could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes."

"The US will continue to operate safely, professionally and consistent with international law in international waters and airspace. We expect Russia to do the same," Kafka added.