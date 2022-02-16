Possible mistake by driver focus of Munich train crash probe

Human error could have been the cause of the collision of two suburban trains outside the southern German city of Munich on Monday.



Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told journalists in the state parliament on Tuesday that the investigation was focusing on this question.



"As things stand, there are no indications of this, no indications that technical failure is involved." At the moment, the focus is possibly more on "the possibility that one of the two train drivers ... made a mistake."



The two occupied commuter trains collided head-on on a single-track section of the S7 line near Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station on Monday afternoon.



A 24-year-old man died, and 18 people were injured. Six seriously injured people were still in hospital on Tuesday, among them the two train drivers, a police spokesman said. They were not yet fit for questioning.



The Munich public prosecutor's office, state and federal police and the Federal Bureau of Railway Accident Investigation (BEU) are investigating the accident. The tachographs of both railcars were seized, and witnesses were questioned.



According to railway sources, the line where the accident occurred is equipped with an electronic safety system. The technology monitors train traffic and can automatically brake trains in an emergency.



According to information from the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, the system failed and braked at least one train.



Herrmann said that on long-distance routes, more modern route monitoring was already in use, which constantly determines a train's position and its distance to the next train.



The train from Munich to Wolfratshausen was running about 10 minutes late, Federal Police spokesman Wolfgang Hauner said, adding that whether this had any connection to the accident remained an open question.



Residents reported that a train had been standing at the station for a comparatively long time. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said it was supporting the investigative work of the responsible authorities.



The accident site was photographed from the air with drones, both for the investigation, but also to prepare for the resumption of rail traffic. This would not begin before Wednesday, said a police spokesperson.



The railway line will remain closed until further notice, as will the main road that passes below the accident site. It was reported that the structure of the railway embankment also has to be checked.



The railway has set up a replacement service with shuttle buses and taxis.



The two commuter trains carrying 95 people in total collided with each other at 4:35 pm (1535 GMT) during rush hour.



Several parts of both trains were derailed in the impact. The emergency services deployed about 680 people to the scene.



A large crane was set to be moved to the site on Tuesday afternoon to remove the largest pieces of the wrecked trains.



The mayor of Schäftlarn, Christian Fürst, said that he had been deeply shocked and left speechless by the accident, before thanking the rescue workers for their efforts.



In August last year, two suburban trains approached each other on the same line near Icking, but managed to avoid a collision at the last second.



In Bad Aibling in Upper Bavaria, two trains of the Bayerische Oberlandbahn collided in February 2016, killing 12 people. The cause of the accident was human error: a train dispatcher had been playing with his mobile phone and had given the wrong signals. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.



According to the Pro-Rail Alliance, the rail network in Germany is 38,400 kilometres long, "about half of which is single-track." However, the risk of a fatal accident is 57 times lower than in a car, and the risk of serious injury is 150 times lower, it says.



In 2020, the Federal Railway Authority reported only three collisions between rail vehicles in Germany, with about 40,000 train journeys every day.



"Unlike in road traffic, trains do not run on sight. The train's course is monitored by the operations centre even on single-track lines," the Pro-Rail Alliance stressed.



If train drivers drive too fast or disregard signals, there is an automatic emergency braking system. However, in the event of disruptions, a train can overrun a stop signal on the instructions of the dispatcher.



