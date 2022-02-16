Poland inks deal with US company to build nuclear reactor

Poland has inked a deal with a US company to start work on nuclear reactors for civilian use, government sources said on Monday.

The deal was signed between the Polish state-owned mining giant KGHM with US nuclear firm NuScale Power at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC.

The deal was hailed by Jacek Robert Sasin, deputy prime minister of Poland, who attended the signing ceremony. He described it as a historic event for the future of Poland.

The country has taken up the great challenge of energy transformation, said Sasin.

He added that part government has decided nuclear energy will supplement renewable fuels.

Sasin also noted that an intergovernmental agreement between Poland and the US could lead to the construction of a large nuclear power plant, in addition to the advanced small modular reactors (SMR) reactors.

Poland's reliance on coal, which accounts for around 70% of electricity production, is the highest level in the EU and the consequently high costs of emission permits have contributed to the country's rising electricity prices.