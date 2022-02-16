News World Ottawa police chief resigns over trucker protests

DPA WORLD Published February 16,2022

The police chief in the Canadian capital Ottawa has resigned after weeks of protests and blockades over coronavirus restrictions.



"It is with a heavy heart I am announcing that I have stepped down as Chief of the Ottawa Police Service, Police Chief Peter Sloly wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday.



"Since the onset of this demonstration, I have done everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis," Sloly added.



But critics have repeatedly accused him of failing to guarantee the city's security and of not getting the protests under control.



Trucks and other vehicles have been blocking parts of Ottawa's city centre and also temporarily blocked access to several border crossings to the United States.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country's emergency powers for the first time ever on Monday in a bid to end the protests and blockades.



The protests were initially against vaccination regulations for truck drivers, after a regulation came into force in January requiring lorry drivers returning from the US to show proof of vaccination.



The focus has since shifted to a criticism of government pandemic regulations overall.



