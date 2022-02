A military fighter jet crashed in northwestern Myanmar on Wednesday.

An official statement said the jet took off on a training flight from a base in Tada-U in the Mandalay region.

It crashed at around 10.43 a.m. (0413GMT) in the Sagaing region.

The pilot was killed in the accident, according to the statement.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, it added.