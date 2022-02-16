Hungary will not send troops to fight in Ukraine

Hungary will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said Wednesday.

Gergely Gulyas said at a news conference that Prime Minister Viktor Orban instructed the interior and defense ministries to prepare an action plan for a possible wave of refugees from Ukraine.

Noting that Hungary can accept tens of thousands of refugees, Gulyas said the government assumed that most of the refugees would choose Poland, while the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine and Ukrainians in the region would choose Hungary.

About 150,000 Hungarians live in Ukraine.