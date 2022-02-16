Erdoğan: Turkey and United Arab Emirates take new steps to strengthen cooperation

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are taking new steps to strengthen cooperation between the youth of the two countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks.

Enhanced ties and exchanges between the youth will be a common area of interest for Turkey and the UAE in the coming years, Erdoğan said in an interaction with youngsters at the Dubai Expo on Tuesday.

He said the countries expect their young population to act as "voluntary envoys."

"As two friendly and brotherly countries, we have a wide range of serious cooperation opportunities. I see that we share similar visions, especially in the fields of space programs and innovative technologies," he said.

Turkey is aiming for a "hard landing on the Moon" with its domestically-built rocket next year, Erdogan added.

He stressed that Turkey and the UAE "must rapidly work on joint efforts in areas such as space, science, technology and start-ups."

Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

The Turkish president, who last visited the UAE in 2013, was in the country for a two-day visit this week at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The crown prince's visit to Turkey in November 2021, which led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, was a crucial turning point in bilateral ties.

The two sides have inked agreements related to several fields, including defense, trade, technology, agriculture, and communication.