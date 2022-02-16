Blinken 'troubled' by new Navalny charges, urges release

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late Tuesday he was "troubled by dubious new charges" against Alexei Navalny and called on Russian authorities to set the imprisoned Kremlin critic free.

Navalny and his associates "are targeted for their work to shine a light on official corruption," the top American diplomat said on Twitter.

"This time, he goes to trial in a penal colony, out of public view," Blinken added. "Russian authorities should release Alexei Navalny and end their harassment and prosecution of his supporters."









