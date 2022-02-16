ARAB MEDIA OUTLETS HAIL ERDOĞANS VISIT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

News outlets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab countries welcomed a two-day visit to the Gulf nation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who returned to Turkey on Wednesday.

Emirati media in particular widely covered Erdoğan's visit -- the first since 2013 -- often noting in their reports that Turkey and the UAE were showing a willingness to help build peace and stability in the region despite the challenges that face them.

"Turkey and UAE spearhead regional prosperity," the Arabic-language daily Al-Watan ran as its headlines on a meeting between Erdoğan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirati vice president and ruler of Dubai.

The daily stressed that the two countries could serve as a locomotive for regional development with their advanced programs and projects, along with their capabilities in the energy sector.

It noted that Al Maktoum expressed hope that Turkey and the UAE could lead efforts to bring stability and prosperity to the region.

Another daily newspaper, the Al-Ittihad, reported that the two countries showed strong aspirations to develop bilateral cooperation and partnership.

Turkey and UAE are prominent and successful regional examples of the peaceful and tolerant co-existence of different groups, said the report.

The vision both countries have embraced is compatible with regional development, it underlined, adding that this would help overcome challenges in the region.

Other major Arab news outlets, including the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat, covered Erdoğan's remarks that Turkey sees the security of the Gulf states as indispensable to its own security.

Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya, for its part, drew attention to the dazzling welcoming ceremony that the UAE held for Erdoğan's arrival.

NEW PHASE IN TURKEY-UAE TIES

Before departing for the UAE from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Erdoğan told a news conference that the two countries had launched a new era in their bilateral relations with the visit of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Ankara in November.

On Sunday, Turkey's Communications Directorate announced that bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE would be discussed during Erdoğan's visit, along with steps to deepen their cooperation.

Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tensions.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince's visit led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey. Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, the environment, finance, and trade.

Turkey and UAE on Monday signed 13 agreements in various fields during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the Gulf country.

Agreements on the defense industry, health, climate change, industry, technology, trade, economy, culture, agriculture, trade, economy, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication, and archive were signed during the meeting between the Turkish and UAE delegation chaired jointly by Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



