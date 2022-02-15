UKS JOHNSON URGES STRONGER COORDINATION WITH EU ON RUSSIA

Britain and the European Union should do more to strengthen coordinated measures to punish Russia if it breaches Ukraine's sovereignty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

"The pair discussed the grave situation on the Ukrainian border, and agreed that the world needed to remain vigilant in the coming hours and days," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"(Johnson) welcomed the unity of allies, but said more could be done to strengthen coordinated measures at pace," the spokeswoman added.