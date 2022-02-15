UAE singer Hussain al-Jassmi performs Turkish song to promote relations

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) born artist on Monday performed a Turkish song in the original language as a gift to the Turkish people.

On the occasion of the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the UAE, Hussain al-Jassmi sang the song "Bana Her Şey Seni Hatırlatıyor" (Everything Reminds Me of You) in Turkish.

The artist has released a four-minute video of himself performing in the song on his YouTube channel.

The video also featured views from Turkey and the UAE.

Jassmi shared the song with the message: "A gift from the people of UAE to the Turkish people."

Erdoğan is in the UAE for a two-day visit at the invitation of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan president of the UAE.

Erdoğan, who last visited the UAE in 2013, told a news conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before leaving that Turkiye and the UAE have started a new era in bilateral relations with the visit of the Abu Dhabi crown prince to Ankara last November.

On Sunday, Turkey's Communications Directorate announced that bilateral relations between Turkiye and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation would be discussed during Erdogan's visit.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Erdoğan will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Turkey's national day will be celebrated.

Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi crown prince's visit to Turkey had led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Turkey. Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, environment, finance, and trade.



