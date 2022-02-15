Turkey registers over 94,700 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 94,700 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to new Health Ministry data.

The ministry confirmed 94,730 infections, 309 related deaths, and 102,673 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 461,955 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 144.32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.58 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.65 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.36 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.82 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 413.74 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.