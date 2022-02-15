Turkey holds 334 irregular migrants off Northern Cyprus

Turkish Coast Guard units in southern Mersin province held 334 irregular migrants Tuesday off the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The Coast Guard Command said a ship carrying the migrants in the Mediterranean region was spotted by a plane affiliated with the command.

Three security boats were dispatched to the area that successfully stopped the boat although it initially attempted to flee.

Turkish authorities held the migrants on board but later found one of them had died.

The boat was taken to the Bozyazi district of Mersin province where the migrants were given health assistance and their due process was launched by authorities.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a new influx of migrants.